Ctrl2GO Concludes Partnership With Saudi Arabia For Maintaining The Country's Strategic Assets

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ctrl2GO global provider of predictive analytics and maintenance services has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia. The framework of the partnership foresees the application of the company's decade-long expertise and extensive statistical databases for maintaining the country's strategic assets.

Ctrl2GO has been operating in Europe, the CIS, Russia, and Asia for many years, cooperating with the largest enterprises in the regions. The company is currently seeking to expand its presence in the Middle East to offer its high-tech predictive analytics solutions on the market, aiming to target the oil and gas, railway, power engineering and other industries.

"The entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the culmination of a long-term product planning and development program. We are now ready with products suited to cater to the Saudi market, which is the largest and important Industrial AI market in the Middle East region," as stated by Elina Idrisova, head of the international expansion group of Ctrl2GO companies.

The prospects of the partnership with the Saudi Arabian market are lucrative for Ctrl2GO, as the company has a proven track record of applying its technologies successfully in the country. The Kingdom is currently implementing the Smart City program, which is being applied in various sectors, such as transportation, industry and agriculture. The solutions offered by Ctrl2GO can be of great benefit to improving the efficiency of the Smart City program and increasing its value chain.

One of such fields of application is the transport and railway sector given the active development of a smart railway infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that is said to be implemented by 2030.

Ctrl2GO intends to help the country achieve higher efficiency in the railway sector with the Smart Maintenance solution, which allows for digitally redesigning transportation systems, introducing predictive maintenance and monitoring, and smart fleet management for increasing the efficiency of railway systems without capital investments. An important element of the package is the Smart Maintenance for Railways technology, which proved its efficiency in the equipment evaluation and reduction of failures, downtime and track damage by predicting repairs, and is successfully used in the leading CIS solutions such as Smart Locomotive and Smart Depot.

Another promising industry for the company development is the agricultural sector. The automation of crop yield management is of great importance for Saudi Arabia, given its geographical and climatic conditions, and the growing scarcity of water and agricultural resources. The automated farm management systems, robotics, remote probing of terrain and other smart technologies improve the quality and quantity of crop yields and require appropriate technical monitoring solutions.

Ctrl2GO offers agro sector producers its Smart Agro system – a package of innovative solutions that increases the expected crop yield by 15-20%. Smart Agro technologies solve a wide range of problems in agriculture through the effective management of data that reduces costs and the risk of unforeseen situations, while increasing the productivity of equipment monitoring seedlings and adjusting yield forecasts.

Proven expertise on the market

The Ctrl2GO solutions have proven their effectiveness on the Russian market by offering local agro-producers advanced predictive technologies in combination with earth remote sensing, aerial photography and image recognition for streamlining raw material processing, increasing yields, area monitoring and others.

The company's award-winning Predictive Maintenance and Monitoring solution reduces downtime and unplanned repairs by 20% and diagnostics lead times by 90%, while increasing energy efficiency and labor productivity by 20%, and saving up to 20% of total lifecycle costs.

Smart Maintenance and the use of intelligent control systems in maintenance and repair, forecasting the technical condition of components of industrial equipment is a promising business that is in high demand on the Middle Eastern market.

In the near future, Ctrl2GO is planning to launch an educational program in conjunction with one of the country's leading universities – King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. The program will focus on training entrepreneurs in predictive analytics and maintenance systems.

About the company

Ctrl2GO is an international digital holding with a range of industry 4.0 solutions geared to enhancing and optimizing the industrial and business processed in the railway, energy, engineering, oil and gas, and metalworking sectors.

