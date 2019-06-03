CTS Engines Promotes Vesa Paukkeri to Chief Executive Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTS Engines, LLC ("CTS Engines" or the "Company"), the global leader for mature engine maintenance in the Aerospace & Defense industry, announced today that it had promoted Vesa Paukkeri to Chief Executive Officer, completing its planned leadership transition. Mr. Paukkeri has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since his joining in 2012, prior to which he had spent 10 years at Finnair. He held several executive positions at Finnair including Chief Operating Officer of Finnair Engine Services and VP-Component Services and VP-Sales & Marketing at Finnair Technical Services.

Brian Neff, the Company's former CEO, has transitioned to the title of Chairman of CTS Engines, in which role he will remain a member of the Board, a shareholder and advisor to the Company. Mr. Neff is CEO of Sintavia, an advanced manufacturer focused primarily on the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, CTS Engines is the worldwide leader in mature engine maintenance, performing engine overhauls on the CF6-50, CF6-80A, CF6-80C, and PW2000 engine models at its 105,000 square foot Ft. Lauderdale MRO facilities. At its 155,000 lbf test stand in Jupiter, FL., the Company also performs mature engine return to service tests, as well as OEM developmental tests for new engine platforms. For more information, please visit www.ctsengines.com.

