CTSI Expands Integrated Security System Capabilities through Acquisition

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) today announced the acquisition of the Integrated Security Solutions division of Electrical Controls & Maintenance, Inc. ("EC&M"), a Mechanicsville, Virginia-based commercial electrical contractor founded in 1996. Launched in 2001, the security systems integrator division enables enterprise customers, healthcare providers, government institutions, schools, and universities to remain safe and secure while protecting people and property.

EC&M has decades of experience and a proven record of success backed by superior service, making the Integrated Security Solutions division a perfect fit for CTSI.

"At CTSI, we're always looking for ways to add value for our customers, and I'm tremendously excited to add the security capabilities of EC&M to our portfolio of solutions," said Gino Ruta, President and CEO of CTSI. "Their expertise, track record of excellence and commitment to service are perfectly aligned with our core values, and this is a move that certainly expands the benefits we can bring to the customers of each company."

EC&M services each solution it sells and brings to market a dedicated, highly skilled team that works to promote the longevity of every installed system with ongoing maintenance and managed services.

With this acquisition, CTSI is adding to its ranks great people, outstanding skills, depth in engineering expertise and robust capabilities in the integration, implementation, and support of integrated security systems. EC&M's UL 2050 Certification enables CTSI to install solutions in SCIFs and provide end-users with the certification to put a secure facility into operation.

"CTSI's culture and values are aligned with ours, and I have complete confidence in the company's ability to continue delivering the level of quality and service our customers have come to expect," said Michael L. Wynne, President and CEO of EC&M. "This acquisition would not have taken place had I not sincerely believed it would be a move that expands overall capabilities and adds value for our customers, as that has always been and will continue to be our central mission."

Existing EC&M customers can now leverage additional capabilities to go beyond security systems and include integration services, audiovisual systems, conferencing and collaboration solutions, critical communications systems, including nurse call, and real-time location systems.

The companies have a history of collaboration prior to this acquisition. At J. R. Tucker High School, the companies helped Henrico County Schools elevate its low-voltage systems to include AV, critical communications and more. The two companies also worked together at Highland Springs High School, with EC&M as the electrical contractor.

About CTSI

For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions, managed and subscription services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers, and customer care representatives.

