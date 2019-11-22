CTSI Named a NVTC TECH 100 Company

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI), a leading integrator of communications & security solutions, has been named as one of Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) Tech 100 companies.

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, CTSI stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce CTSI as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council. The NVTC Tech 100 features the top technology companies and executives nominated by an NVTC judging committee due to their dedication to driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions, and leading growth in the greater Washington region.

"We are honored to be listed on the NVTC Tech 100," said Gino Ruta, President & CEO, CTSI "This is an affirmation of our company's ability to deliver high-impact communications solutions and quality systems. We have a team of dedicated professionals focused on identifying the specialized needs of our customers and finding new ways to grow with our clients. Creating and maintaining those great relationships are vital for our successful projects."

Listening to our customers has led us to the launch of CTSI Subscription Services earlier this year, an increased focus on User Experience, and the continued evolution of our Customer Care support. With a Net Promoter Score of ~75%, the overwhelming feedback from our clients site our expertise, commitment, and reputation as the reasons they continue to choose CTSI.

The Tech 100 honorees will be celebrated at the 2019 NVTC Tech 100 banquet on December 9, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About CTSI

Founded in 1969, CTSI is a technology and communications systems integrator specializing in high-impact design, installation, and support for Corporate, Healthcare, K-12 and Higher Education, Government, Houses of Worship, Senior Living, and Multifamily Housing. Over the past three years, CTSI has more than doubled in size, due to our continued customer focused innovation within the industry. From boardrooms and hospitals to classrooms and command centers, CTSI's solutions Engage, Inspire, and Deliver.

Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff – 703-633-1464, arosenkoff@ctsi-usa.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn, Twitter or please visit www.ctsi-usa.com

SOURCE CTSI

Related Links

www.ctsi-usa.com

