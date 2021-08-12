CTV and Crave Announce Straight-to-Series Order for SULLIVAN'S CROSSING Adaptation

– Based on the book series of the same name by New York Times bestselling author and Virgin River scribe, Robyn Carr –

– All new original series to be produced by Reel World Management, the creative team behind the worldwide hit series VIRGIN RIVER –

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CTV and Crave announced today the straight-to-series order for the all-new original drama, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING. From the team behind the internationally renowned hit series, VIRGIN RIVER, and adapted from the Sullivan's Crossing novels by Virgin River's bestselling author Robyn Carr, production and casting details will be revealed in the coming months. With broadcast details still to be announced, the 10-episode, one-hour series will air and stream in both English and French.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Reel World Management to adapt Robyn Carr's beloved Sullivan's Crossing novels to series," said Justin Stockman, VP, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "The creative team behind SULLIVAN'S CROSSING have a proven record of adapting and producing relatable, emotional stories that make for highly addictive, must-see content. We cannot wait to bring Canadian viewers their new soon-to-be favourite drama series."

"We are excited to be partnering with CTV and Crave to bring to life yet another of Robyn Carr's bestselling novels," said Roma Roth, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Reel World Management. "We look forward to delivering another series that will resonate deeply with the dedicated fan base who have helped make Virgin River such an international success."

"I'm delighted that Roma and the creative forces at Reel World Management are partnering with CTV and Crave to develop Sullivan's Crossing," said author, Robyn Carr. "With such a dedicated and talented team on board, this latest adaptation is certain to be a success in Canada and around the world."

In SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, Maggie Sullivan's world is turned upside down after her husband is indicted for fraud and she finds herself caught in the middle of a media storm. She returns home to Sullivan's Crossing, a scenic mountain town where her estranged father still runs an outpost that caters to hikers, bikers, and mountain climbers. The hour-long emotional drama explores fresh starts, budding relationships, embracing past mistakes, and living outside one's comfort zone, on the journey to finding true happiness.

SOURCE CTV