CTV Original Comedy JANN to Exclusively Stream in The U.S. on Hulu

− Premium streaming service to become U.S. home to Seasons 1 and 2 of hit comedy from Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films –

− Co-created by series star Jann Arden, with Leah Gauthier and Jennica Harper, new episodes of Season 2 of JANN continue Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV –

− The critically acclaimed series was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season −





Tags: @CTV_PR, @CTV, @thelede_ca, @JannArden, #JANNonCTV

"JANN blew everyone out of the water, establishing Jann Arden as a comic force on television." – TV, eh?

"JANN is the real deal: a funny, biting satire about the entertainment industry that isn't afraid to make fun of its star." – NOW Magazine

"Arden aces it. She is fearless, a born comedienne, as in on the joke as a Second City veteran." – Bill Brioux

"Jann Arden's narcissistic alter ego shines in CTV's JANN… Arden, with her sheer force of personality, breezy blunt speak and take-no-prisoners delivery, manages to showcase remarkable comic chops." – Toronto Star

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/MintKL

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CTV, Project 10 Productions, and SEVEN24 Films announced today that hit CTV Original comedy JANN has been acquired by streaming platform Hulu. In a deal executed by Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films, Hulu secures exclusive U.S. rights for the first two seasons of the Canadian Screen Award-nominated series. The half-hour comedy, which was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018/19 season, was co-developed by Bell Media and Project 10 Productions and is produced by Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films in association with CTV. The first season, consisting of six episodes, and the eight episode second season of JANN will stream in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu early next year.

"Jann has done such an incredible job bringing this character to life, and the series is enjoyed by viewers across Canada," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "Along with our partners at Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films, we're absolutely thrilled to introduce JANN, and the hilarious and heartwarming world they've created, to U.S. audiences through this sale to Hulu."

"JANN is quickly becoming an iconic comedy sensation in Canada, and launching on Hulu is the first step in sharing this series with the rest of the world," said Andrew Barnsley of Project 10 Productions and Jordy Randall of SEVEN24 Films in a shared statement.

"I cannot even begin to express my excitement and sincere gratitude to be partnered with the incredible people at Hulu," said Jann Arden, co-creator, star, and executive producer. "We look forward to having JANN join their lineup of world class programming and we can't wait to launch south of the border."

To view full press release, click here.

– CTV –

Source: Numeris, Broadcast Season 2018-19 (Sept. 24, 2018 – May 26, 2019). Final data.

SOURCE CTV