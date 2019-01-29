CōTZ® The Healthier Sunscreen Unveils Face Moisture SPF 35

Designed with active men and women in mind, CōTZ Face Moisture SPF 35 is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and includes ceramides to help reinforce skin's natural lipid barrier whether you are poolside, engaged in water sports, hiking or walking to work.

In addition to being free from chemical sunscreens, CōTZ Face Moisture SPF 35 is also gluten free and free of oils, preservatives, parabens, phthalates, fragrance and is not tested on animals. It is reef-friendly and does not contain any chemical filters like oxybenzone and octinoxate that have been shown to encourage coral bleaching.

For over a decade, CōTZ has been leading the mineral sunscreen movement. CōTZ sunscreens combine broad-spectrum protection for skin with ingredients that are clean and safe for the environment. Unlike some mineral formulas that are thick and hard to blend, CōTZ mineral sunscreens blend smoothly and invisibly into skin for weightless, feel-good protection that prevents signs of aging and is also friendly to the planet we all share.

CōTZ Face Moisture SPF 35 will be available beginning February 2019 at ULTA, ulta.com and cotzskincare.com for $23.99.

About CōTZ

CōTZ was created in 2002 by a plastic surgeon whose singular mission was to create healthier sunscreens. The result was an exceptionally elegant mineral sunscreen collection that people actually love to wear because it feels great. Our name says it all: CōTZ C ontains O nly T itanium dioxide and Z inc oxide. We are committed to these mineral sunscreens, that work by reflecting harmful UVA/UVB rays away from the skin's surface. All CōTZ sunscreens are 100% free of Chemical Sunscreens, Oils, Preservatives, Fragrances, Parabens, Gluten and Phthalates. That's why CōTZ is The Healthier Sunscreen®.

