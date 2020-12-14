CU Ally launches to help future-proof credit unions and improve their tech bottom line. Tweet this

"Our team has been fortunate to have worked with credit unions and other SMBs for many years. We see a distinct need for credit unions to find help in the technology space, particularly now, when the stakes could not be higher! Overpaying for tech solutions, or simply not planning appropriately for the future, can severely hinder a credit union's ability to help improve its members' lives."

– Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, CU Ally

CU Ally is unique to other providers, in that it is unbiased toward technology. It adds value by breaking down technology silos and helping financial institutions make technology investment decisions with impartial advice. Recommendations from CU Ally consultants objectively treat technologies as strategic assets, so that the organization can more proactively manage its Tech Debt.

"We have been partnering with IT Ally for over a year and they have brought some unique expertise and services to augment our current capabilities in IT and Cybersecurity that have helped us to prepare for and accelerate our member focused digital transformation.

With the formation of CU Ally, Michael and his team have reinforced their commitment to serving the Credit Union industry and they are well positioned to be an "ally" to many others.

– Bob Burrow, President/CEO, Bayer Heritage FCU

CU Ally is poised to help credit unions provide products and services at maximum efficiency by ensuring that complementary technologies are working for the organization. Leveraging decades of experience and knowledge working with credit unions and other financial institutions, CU Ally has built a unique delivery methodology called Elevate.

The Elevate methodology will walk credit unions through assessments of their Tech Debt & Tech Equity, account for remediation of priority areas (through CU Ally's team of experts, tools and thought leadership), and then will include an ongoing management program to ensure long-term success.

CU Ally is focused on providing positive business outcomes, rather than focusing on technology, for technology's sake. "I built this company to ensure that no credit union is without an ally in this complex space," said CU Ally founder, Michael Fillios. "You have our commitment that we will find ways that will lead to sound and pragmatic tech recommendations, which can elevate any credit union."

For more information, contact Michael Fillios at [email protected] or visit www.cually.com to learn more.

SOURCE CU Ally