CU-BX, an Innovative Technology Start-Up, and Continental Kick-Off Collaboration for Automotive Contact-Free Occupant Health and Well-Being Detection

In a significant statement affirming their dedication to driving the future of personalized in-vehicle occupant monitoring, automotive tier-1 Continental begins a technology collaboration with innovative Israeli startup, CU-BX.

Contact-free bio-parameter detection for safety and comfort

CU-BX, formally ContinUse Biometrics Ltd., is a pioneer in contact-free driver well-being and in-cabin environmental comfort applications. The CU-BX solution holds the potential to considerably elevate the driving experience though their suite of market-leading sensing solutions that detect physiological parameters in multiple environments.

Continental's Cabin Sensing systems' gesture-based information combined with CU-BX's bio-parameter-based analysis to detect key physiological data provides a new level of driver-monitoring for safety and comfort. Using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics the CU-BX system delivers sophisticated well-being insights such information on stress, fatigue, comfort, and health.

"CU-BX offers a monitoring solution that is unrivaled in accuracy, use environments and detection capability," said CU-BX VP Business Development, Eran Hochstadter. "For instance, when we consider the capabilities that can come from system's thermal comfort regulation, not only would it make a meaningful difference in the comfort and enjoyment of the driver and passengers, but it can have a significant impact on the battery life of EV."

The many capabilities of the CU-BX system combined with an easy integration into Continental's Cabin Sensing system has both companies looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.

About Continental: Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. Continental generated preliminary sales of €37.7 billion in 2020 and currently employs more than 235,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

About CU-BX: Transforming the automotive experience, CU-BX develops contact-free health and safety detection solutions. The company's patented nano-motion detection system delivers the most accurate, comfortable, and convenient solution to detect driver & passenger stress, fatigue, comfort, and health. CU-BX's technology is agnostic to clothing layers, road conditions, physique, sunglasses, accessories, surrounding lighting conditions, etc.

