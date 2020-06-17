Cub Cadet Launches The Lawnual Report Shedding Light on U.S. Lawncare Habits

Long story short, the Cub Cadet Lawnual Report found that Americans still love their lawns. Nearly half (48%) of people say they like mowing their lawn. And somewhat surprisingly, millennials love mowing their lawn more than any other generation, with 51.7% taking great pride in lawncare and 74.6% keeping their lawns at the optimal length.

"Cub Cadet is unapologetic in our love for all things lawn-related so we wanted to find out how people truly feel about their lawns," said Siana Calanni, Brand Manager, Cub Cadet. "And our curiosity got the better of us: who's more likely to listen to hip hop when they mow, women or men? And what's the post-mow beverage of choice for millennials? The data we uncovered gave us a peek at the mowers behind the mowers."

The Lawnual Report brought to light gender differences in lawncare habits, showing that women tend to work more on their lawn while men like to brag more about their lawncare. After a good cut, men are 11x more likely to brag about how good their mow looks on social media than women.

The survey also found surprising gender differences in musical taste and preferred beverages. The Lawnual Report found that women are 3.4 times more likely than men to listen to hip-hop while they mow. In addition, more women (11%) choose to cool off with a craft beer after they mow compared to 9% of men who turn to craft beers after they mow the lawn.

The survey uncovered generational differences as well: as far as lawn mowing attire, the survey shows that millennials are actually 2x more likely than baby boomers to wear shorts while mowing.

"Research and data about our customers informs everything we do, beginning with product design," said Calanni. "It allows us to build the best experience for consumers. The Lawnual puts a fun spin on understanding these mowing habits."

For more information on Cub Cadet and the findings of the Lawnual Report, visit TheLawnualReport.com.

Cub Cadet Lawnual Report Methodology:

The Cub Cadet Lawnual Report asked homeowners who also own either a walk behind mower, a riding mower, a zero-turn mower, or a robotic lawn mower to complete an online survey about behavioral patterns, mowing habits and preferences related to their yard. The survey was conducted among approximately 3,300 men and women across the country ages 21 to 74 by Savanta on behalf of Cub Cadet in March 2019.

About Cub Cadet:

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest-quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners, including four-wheel-steering zero-turn riders, lap bar zero-turn riders, utility vehicles, lawn and garden tractors, specialty turf products, chore products, snow blowers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people who depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit cubcadet.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

