CUB Webinars To Share Tips On Robocalls, Cable, Electric, Solar In IL

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Financial Literacy Month and Earth Month, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is holding a series of free webinars in April to share money-saving tips about robocalls, pay TV service, electric bills and new solar energy programs in Illinois.

The webinars are part of the watchdog's continuing efforts to serve utility customers through the COVID-19 public health emergency. Visit CUBHelpCenter.com to sign up for the webinars.

"We want to offer helpful, free services consumers can use from the safety of their own homes," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "These free webinars, offered by CUB experts, will give consumers practical information on how they can cut their costs and make their energy cleaner and more affordable. Our goal is to help consumers reduce stress over their expenses during this public health and financial crisis."

CUB has gained expertise through 36 years of consumer advocacy it offers at no cost to Illinois consumers. The watchdog has helped save state residents $20 billion by challenging rate hikes, securing refunds, and providing tips to thousands of people who call CUB's Consumer Hotline (1-800-669-5556) or attend free events it holds across the state each year. The webinars are:

10 a.m. Thursday, April 16 : Reduce Robocalls and Cut Your Cable Bill.

Description: CUB gets two common complaints from consumers: Their phones are barraged by robocalls, and their TV bills are too high. Learn about new protections against these nuisance calls, and see our strategies to reduce your TV costs. ( Register here. )

Reduce Robocalls and Cut Your Cable Bill. CUB gets two common complaints from consumers: Their phones are barraged by robocalls, and their TV bills are too high. Learn about new protections against these nuisance calls, and see our strategies to reduce your TV costs. ( ) 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23 : Special Earth Week Topic: Illinois' New Solar Programs.

Description: Thanks to strong energy policy like the Future Energy Jobs Act, it's a good time to go solar in Illinois . Find out if your home is right for solar panels, and learn about Illinois' new Community Solar program that allows you to enjoy the benefits of solar without having to install panels on your home. ( Register here. )

: Special Earth Week Topic: New Solar Programs. Thanks to strong energy policy like the Future Energy Jobs Act, it's a good time to go solar in . Find out if your home is right for solar panels, and learn about new Community Solar program that allows you to enjoy the benefits of solar without having to install panels on your home. ( ) 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30 : Home Energy Savings for Ameren and ComEd Customers.

Description: Learn about a whole menu of programs that can help consumers across the state of Illinois cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. (Register here.)

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes, secure refunds, and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website,CitizensUtilityBoard.org.



SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Related Links

http://www.citizensutilityboard.org

