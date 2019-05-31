Cuban Immigrant Who Escaped Poverty And Became An International Fashion Designer Showcased In Spring 2019 NYC Fashion Week, Tells Her American Dream Success Story On Brad Show Live

Despite leaving behind a life of misfortune, ahead Odalys continued to be faced with many challenges, including finding ways to financially provide for her and her children in the U.S.

"I worked in the morning at a medical office part time in accounting. In the afternoon, I worked in a beauty salon, and sometimes in the night, I was cleaning," she described of her financial struggle.

The hard work eventually paid off, she noted, which lifted her sons into successful careers and left her to pursue her true passion of fashion designing. Originally inspired by her mom, who sewed everything she could due to hard economic times in Cuba - Odalys continuously pays tribute to her mom through her clothing boutique in Tampa, FL, which is named in her mom's honor, Nory's Fashion Boutique.

Odalys also celebrates her mom through her design work. In a particularly haute couture jacket, Odalys incorporated materials her mom used in Cuba, such as pieces of potato sack, within the collar.

From classic and timeless pieces to haute couture, Odalys' fashion success is continuing to grow seen through the many invitations to display her work on the runways of Milan and the Bahamas.

Catch the full interview on YouTube and Facebook with host Brad Bernstein! Brad Show Live is a 2019 Webby Honoree that airs Monday-Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYhCVeYlh9Y

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=879123379092287

