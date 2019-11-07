Cubcoats Creates Magical, Holiday Pop-Up Experience with Amazon at Del Amo Fashion Center

The innovative teams at Cubcoats and Amazon have created Cubcoats x Amazon IRL, a transformative and interactive pop-up space that allows children to experience the popular stories behind each character in real life. The space emphasizes the magic of Cubcoats with fun photo opportunities, interactive adventures, and special programming.

"There's a real sense of magic when a kid witnesses the plushie transform into a hoodie for the first time. We want to put that feeling front and center. Through their adventures at Cubcoats x Amazon IRL, our cubs inspire positive messages that tie in naturally with our magical product. Cubcoats is excited to merge the worlds of ecommerce and brick-and-mortar to be able to bring this unique world to life," says Cubcoats CMO & Co-Founder Zac Pak and Cubcoats VP of Design & Creative, Mimi Chao.

Sparking in-store adventures, children's imaginations will run wild at the Amazon pop-up with exclusive Cubcoats characters such as Kali The Kitty, Sao The Sloth and Uki The Unicorn from their Signature Series and Hello Kitty, Spider Man and Frozen from the Licensed Collection. The pop-up will offer in-store programming and special offers for customers on a regular basis. For up-to-date information on programming and special offers visit www.cubcoats.com .

About Cubcoats: At Cubcoats, we believe that ordinary items should be exciting and playful. That's why we created a 2-in-1 wearable and playable friend: a soft hooded sweatshirt that transforms into a stuffed animal. Perfect for families on-the-go, Cubcoats are both fun and functional, making playtime exciting and allowing parents to travel light. Cubcoats are patented, soft plush toys that unzip into high quality, warm hoodies designed to keep kids snuggly and entertained on every adventure. All of our products are carefully crafted from ethically sourced, premium machine washable materials, and available in sizes for children 2-8 years old. Cubcoats are available on www.cubcoats.com and you can follow them @cubcoats .

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Del Amo Fashion Center: Embrace the coastal chic lifestyle at Del Amo Fashion Center, the South Bay's premier retail destination. Accented by an abundance of natural lighting, exquisite architecture, living green walls, gorgeous palm trees and a new fashion wing, Del Amo Fashion Center is a favorite in Southern California. Visit more than 200 stores including South Bay exclusives such as Brooks Brothers, Kate Spade New York, HUGO BOSS, Hanna Andersson and Z Gallerie. The center's department stores include Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Men & Home, JCPenney and Sears. Experience the charm of the Outdoor Village with an array of retail and dining options. Other featured retailers include Michael Kors, TravisMathew, Arhaus, Brio Coastal Bar, Kiehl's Since 1851, Lululemon Athletica, Sephora, UNIQLO, Zara, and more. For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/del-amo-fashion-center.

