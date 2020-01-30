Cubewise Expands Operations, Portfolio In 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubewise enters an exciting new decade with the opening of regional offices spanning the continental U.S., an expanded portfolio of Financial Planning & Analysis solution offerings, and an innovative marketing campaign offering educational events for both new and existing IBM TM1 or Planning Analytics customers.

REGIONAL EXPANSION

To better serve the growing demand for its FP&A software solutions and professional services, Cubewise has opened regional offices in Dallas and San Francisco, under the leadership of James Downey (GM, Central and Southwest) and Andrew Leighton (Regional Director, Pacific) respectively. Cubewise's HQ office in Boston will expand its role to serve as the sales office for the U.S. Northeast and Canada.

Says James Downey, "2019 was another rewarding year for us, including major account wins in the central U.S. and substantial growth in Latin America. Timely regional expansion, with dedicated offices and management, is part of the 'Cubewise secret sauce' that has been fueling our worldwide growth and presence for almost 20 years. I look forward to leading the Dallas office in 2020 and bringing Cubewise's unique combination of software and services to the next generation of TM1 customers."

"Cubewise has enjoyed steady growth on the West Coast for many years, so the timing for opening a dedicated San Francisco office could not be better," adds Andrew Leighton. "We have a phenomenal team on the ground to serve the diverse and dynamic industry requirements in the SF Bay Area, SoCal, and the Pacific Northwest."

SOLUTION OFFERINGS

Cubewise's software portfolio, purpose-built for TM1 Server and marketed under the Apliqo and Cubewise CODE brands, enters 2020 stronger than ever.

In addition to Cubewise CODE's Pulse for TM1 system management platform and Arc for TM1 model development tools, Cubewise is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Apliqo UX 2.4.2, the premiere application development framework for IBM's TM1 Server.

"Apliqo UX provides a superior user experience for every type of FP&A role," says Wei Wang, Solution Director for Apliqo, "from casual data entry and analysis, to power users, developers and administrators. Apliqo UX deploys in minutes on any IBM TM1 or Planning Analytics model, meaning everyone benefits immediately from its modern web-based user experience, without requiring any expensive coding or cumbersome training."

GUIDING THE TM1 JOURNEY

To introduce new customers to TM1-based solutions, and help make existing ones more efficient and productive, Cubewise is launching a series of user-oriented campaigns under the unifying theme "2020 – a TM1 Odyssey."

Planned webinars throughout 2020 include a comparison of user interface options for FP&A applications, an "insider's look" at TM1 development, and an exploration of the essential tools and techniques (most of which are available for free at code.cubewise.com) for deploying and managing a robust TM1-based FP&A environment

Says Ben Heinl, co-founder of Cubewise, "We started Cubewise in 2004 because we loved working with TM1, and based on the premise that it was the best platform for building FP&A solutions. That is as true now as it was then, and we are thrilled to enter a new decade with the confidence that the best is still getting better."

