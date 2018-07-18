CUBEX® LLC MedBank™ Medical Solutions introduces MedBank Mini and Tower, two revolutionary devices for management of controlled substances in health care facilities and institutional pharmacies

The company expects the MedBank Mini and Tower to revolutionize the process of first dose and emergency medication management for non-patient specific needs in long-term care facilities. The current method of accommodating these medication needs is through the use of low security carts or tackle boxes, which are hindered by manual processes and high risk of diversion, according to MedBank Medical Solutions president Michael Boivin.

"Rising acuity is a growing challenge within the long-term care market," said Boivin. "Nursing facilities and servicing pharmacies have an increased need for safe and immediate access to medications, including controlled substances. MedBank Mini and Tower ensure security and adherence to state and federal laws, while drastically reducing the chance for medication errors."

MedBank Mini and Tower's compact, ergonomic design manages both controlled substances and supplies in one footprint, streamlining clinical workflow. Cabinets are custom configurable and adjustable, providing flexibility for formulary changes without having to swap drawers or reconfigure. The devices feature next-generation Smart CUBIE technology; tamper-evident pockets that allow for secure transport and restock verification between servicing pharmacies and facilities. This exchange process supports nurse replenishment as approved by State Boards of Pharmacy and has wider regulatory approval than any other solution in the long-term care market.

"Improving medication security and availability is always a focus for us," stated Mike Horosko, Director of Service at Hometown Pharmacy. "Creating efficiencies within our pharmacy is key to our ability to provide our customers with the best possible service. MedBank has automated many of the manual processes previously used with tackle box exchanges, and we have been glad to partner with the facilities we service that are also utilizing MedBank."

Amid the increase in opioid abuse, inventory control and regulatory compliance of controlled substances is a top priority for health care businesses. Companies are also seeking a safe, efficient and cost effective method for medication dispensing to ensure the best possible care for patients.

Visit www.cubex.biz/medbankmini and www.cubex.biz/medbanktower to learn more or call 480.470.3284 to schedule a complimentary medication management assessment.

About CUBEX® LLC MedBank Medical Solutions

CUBEX LLC MedBank Medical Solutions is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable institutional pharmacies and alternative healthcare providers to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes. Through their closed-loop ecosystem, which includes seamless integration with EMR's and Pharmacy Information Management Systems, MedBank Medical Solutions empower healthcare facilities to improve medication availability of emergent medications while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at www.cubex.com.

