Cubic Appoints Martin J. Amen as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Nuvotronics

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division appointed Martin J. Amen as vice president of strategy and business development for the recently acquired Nuvotronics business. Amen will be responsible for overseeing the Nuvotronics business development team as well as defining and implementing its product line growth strategy to align with CMS' long-term vision. He will report to Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions.

"Martin has a proven track record of successfully capturing and executing on prime opportunities and I am thrilled he is joining our team," said Twyman. "His expertise in military and commercial space networks; electronic warfare; modeling and simulation; and spectrum management will help us continue to expand our Nuvotronics product line."

Amen has held roles of increasing responsibility at Northrop Grumman, Logicon and Eagle Technology and is a seasoned expert in the full-lifecycle development and integration of large-scale hardware and software systems. Amen brings over 25 years of experience in profit and loss (P&L) roles, leading global growth strategies and successfully securing new business opportunities.

Prior to joining Cubic, he was the senior director of secure network operations for Northrop Grumman. He also served as the director of satellite and network systems, leading programs in strategic markets such as military and commercial satellite communications; electronic warfare (EW); radio frequency (RF) spectrum management; live, virtual and constructive networks; deployed tactical communications; and hardware/software integration.

Amen received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Northwest Missouri State University and has a master's in information systems from Webster University. He also holds an MBA from George Mason University.

