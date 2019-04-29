Cubic Hires Three New Leaders for Defense Business

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division appointed three new leaders to its executive team: Mark Schmaltz, vice president and general manager of synthetic/digital solutions; Michael Maughan, vice president of business development and strategy as well as Kenneth Lowe, vice president of financial operations and controller. All three executives will play key roles in Cubic's transformation journey as it focuses on growth, digital product innovation and new recurring revenue streams.

In addition to its existing Air and Ground Training Solutions business lines, Cubic has created a new Synthetic/Digital Solutions line which consists of its maritime, virtual, immersive and game-based technologies. Synthetic/Digital Solutions will focus on growing Cubic's simulation and digital transformation initiatives and is comprised of Cubic's Orlando, Austin and Denmark Studios.

"Cubic Global Defense has a rich history of developing cutting-edge solutions for the U.S. military and our allied nations and we continuously look for new innovative ways to strengthen our business," said Mike Knowles, president, Cubic Global Defense. "I am very pleased to welcome Mark, Mike and Ken to our team during this significant time as we continue to accelerate our growth and meet our strategic vision."

Schmaltz, Maughan and Lowe bring diverse backgrounds with skillsets that further allow Cubic to drive innovation and profitable business operations:

Mark Schmaltz – Schmaltz is a business/program management executive with experience delivering major revenue growth and robust business wins. Prior to Cubic, he worked for Rockwell Collins for over 30 years, where he was responsible for significantly increasing revenue streams in the company's defense, commercial and training markets globally. He will take on the role of vice president and general manager of synthetic/digital solutions, overseeing Cubic's Orlando , Austin and Denmark Studios.

– Schmaltz is a business/program management executive with experience delivering major revenue growth and robust business wins. Prior to Cubic, he worked for Rockwell Collins for over 30 years, where he was responsible for significantly increasing revenue streams in the company's defense, commercial and training markets globally. He will take on the role of vice president and general manager of synthetic/digital solutions, overseeing Cubic's , and Denmark Studios. Michael Maughan – Maughan is a business development executive with a background in corporate, engineering, government and military. He was previously the senior director of advanced programs and strategic development for General Atomics. As vice president of business development and strategy, Maughan will be responsible for the global business development efforts across the CGD business, including the implementation and execution of business strategies that align with Cubic's corporate long-term strategy.

– Maughan is a business development executive with a background in corporate, engineering, government and military. He was previously the senior director of advanced programs and strategic development for General Atomics. As vice president of business development and strategy, Maughan will be responsible for the global business development efforts across the CGD business, including the implementation and execution of business strategies that align with Cubic's corporate long-term strategy. Kenneth Lowe – Lowe is a finance executive who previously served as the vice president of finance for L3 Technologies' Electron Devices Division. Lowe will be responsible for the general and cost accounting activities for CGD in his new role as vice president of financial operations and controller. He will drive the financial planning process, including the analysis of return on investments and will execute measures to increase profit and cash flow.

