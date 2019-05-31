Cubic Successfully Implements New Fare Payment Technology for New York MTA's Rollout of the OMNY System

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division delivered its next-generation fare payment system for the first phase of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) public pilot launch of the OMNY fare payment system, which stands for One Metro New York. The MTA's public pilot launched at 16 stations along the Lexington Avenue line, from Grand Central Terminal to the Atlantic Avenue - Barclays Center station. The OMNY system features mobile and open payments via contactless bankcards and mobile wallets to improve customer convenience and service for travelers.

Cubic is responsible for the design, integration, supply and implementation of the new fare payment system; associated services for platform hosting, hardware and software maintenance; and transition services including supplemental call center support.

"As the technology and service provider behind OMNY, our solutions are driven by our NextCity vision which is centered on the delivery of an integrated customer experience, a single user account for all travel needs and integrated operations and analytics," said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "With OMNY, New Yorkers now have a faster, more convenient and personalized way to pay for transit with proven, next-generation technologies."

"For nearly three decades, Cubic has proudly served New York's public transit system and we couldn't be more honored to be a part of this important milestone today," said Steve Brunner, vice president and general manager, New York Tri-State Region, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are very pleased to continue working with the MTA to deliver state-of-the-art technologies that will benefit the city for years to come."

OMNY allows New Yorkers to create personalized transit accounts to see ride history, check balances, add value as well as report lost or stolen cards to protect their funds. They will also have the option of using payment media such as credit and debit cards and mobile devices at the bus or turnstile, instead of purchasing and adding value to a separate fare card.

Cubic worked with Apple to enable Apple Pay Express Transit on MTA's new OMNY contactless payment system, allowing travelers to simply tap their iPhone and Apple Watch to ride. There is no need to wake the device, double tap, open an app or use Face ID or Touch ID.

The system will be expanded to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and the Metro-North Railroad (MNR) during later phases. The integrated payment experience provides improved customer convenience and service, reducing cash and increasing out-of-network sales, all while leveraging existing infrastructure.

Cubic was selected to replace the iconic MetroCard in 2017 and the public pilot comes just 18 months after the contract award. OMNY will operate in parallel with the MetroCard system until its retirement in 2023. The base period of the project is 69 months with services and options extending for an additional 15 years.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

