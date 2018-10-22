Cubic to Discuss Open APIs for Transit Solutions at California Transit Association's Conference & Expo

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will participate in California Transit Association's 53rd Annual Fall Conference & Expo in Long Beach, California, from October 24–26. The event will study the megatrends that are reshaping public and private transportation into a new mobility ecosystem inspired by technology, big data and ever-increasing rider expectations.

"With a growing interest in mobility on demand in the U.S., U.K. and Europe, it's time the transit industry concentrated on promoting openness and broadening data sharing," said Crissy Ditmore, strategy director, CTS. "A focus on open APIs and greater knowledge transfer between various private and public transit stakeholders will not only help the industry effectively prepare for the transportation challenges of tomorrow, but will play a crucial role in advancing Mobility as a Service."

Ditmore was recently named the chair of TravelSpirit Foundation, a nonprofit organization that connects coders, planners, activists and policy makers in the transportation sector. Ditmore will advocate for openness in data sharing and push forward the development of partnerships with other industry-leading organizations to define common API frameworks that benefit the transit traveler community.

At the conference, Ditmore will participate in the following sessions:

"Transforming Transit: Redesigning our Future" Thursday, October 25 , 9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

"Mobility-as-a-Service: Integrated, Seamless, Connected" Thursday, October 25 , 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cubic will also showcase new technologies aimed at simplifying ticketing for small to large transit agencies. These solutions consist of the company's latest-generation bus driver control unit and payment validators, including its next-generation validator and one from partner Delerrok, a leading provider of cloud-hosted electronic ticketing solutions for small to mid-sized transit operators.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

