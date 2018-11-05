Cubic to Discuss the Importance of Situational Awareness for Mobility at Highways UK

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will demonstrate its Transport Management Platform and provide industry insight on the mobility priorities of cities at Highways UK in Birmingham, United Kingdom from November 7–8. Highways UK is the flagship event for organizations involved in the planning, designing, building, operating and future-proofing of the United Kingdom's road network.

"Situational awareness is a constantly evolving picture of the surrounding environment that aims to protect against risk," said Dave Powell, head of intelligent transportation systems, CTS. "With the Transport Management Platform, Cubic looks to empower cities and citizens with the necessary data and information to make informed decisions for traveler safety."

Cubic's Transport Management Platform is the foundation of the Intelligent Congestion Management Program (ICMP) contract, recently awarded to Cubic by Transport for New South Wales. ICMP provides the situational awareness necessary to enhance monitoring and management of the road network across New South Wales (NSW). The technology allows for the coordination of the public transport network across all modes; improves management of clearways; allows for planning of major events; improves incident clearance times; and provides real-time alerts to the public about disruptions. ICMP will also provide and support a technology platform that integrates operational management systems for all modes of transportation in the Sydney area, coupled with the most up-to-date data, statistics and intelligence on transport operations.

"The Transport Management Platform helps drivers remain focused on road conditions and in turn, make better informed driving decisions," said Powell. "It's also crucial for roadways management operations to decrease the number of accidents, smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion – all of which contribute to increased safety as well as reduced air pollution and property damage."

Cubic's Transport Management Platform will be demonstrated at stand C18 at the National Exhibition Centre. In addition, Powell will present at the following session:

"Urban: Cities and Their Mobility Priorities" Wednesday, November 7 , 4:00 – 5:00 (local time); NEC, Birmingham, U.K.

