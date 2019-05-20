Cubic to Highlight Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at LANPAC 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will be exhibiting live and virtual training solutions as well as Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for land forces at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2019 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition. Taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii from May 21-23, LANPAC is an international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force.

"In anticipation of emerging threats and training requirements, Cubic's solutions deliver quantifiable results and predictive analysis to accelerate training proficiency," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. "We look forward to demonstrating how our capabilities can meet the training needs of our allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region."

"We provide high-performing capabilities that are interoperable, resilient and significantly lower in size, weight and power to equip land forces for missions in demanding environments, against the most determined adversaries," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our fully integrated and deployable C4ISR solutions ensure operational success at the tactical edge."

In addition to exhibiting, Cubic's Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Indo-Pacific Frank Wiercinski will be moderating the panel discussion:

Agile Land Forces: Black Swans and Pink Flamingos

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Cubic Global Defense will showcase the following solutions:

Artillery Mission Training System: Our Artillery Mission Training System allows soldiers to "train like they fight," in a realistic battlefield environment. It enables both individual and collective training, filling the training gap between theoretical drills and live firing, as well as enabling artillery units to realistically train as part of live instrumented, force-on-force engagement training.

Our Artillery Mission Training System allows soldiers to "train like they fight," in a realistic battlefield environment. It enables both individual and collective training, filling the training gap between theoretical drills and live firing, as well as enabling artillery units to realistically train as part of live instrumented, force-on-force engagement training. Cross Domain Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training: Cubic's Synthetic Wrap demonstration will highlight how the live training environment can be expanded through the addition of virtual and constructive training systems. This allows the soldier to train with platforms and deliver effects that would otherwise be prohibited by cost, scarcity or safety.

Cubic's Synthetic Wrap demonstration will highlight how the live training environment can be expanded through the addition of virtual and constructive training systems. This allows the soldier to train with platforms and deliver effects that would otherwise be prohibited by cost, scarcity or safety. CATS Metrix™: a sophisticated software product for exercise control (EXCON) and after action review (AAR) used by operators and instructors to plan, conduct, control, monitor, record, debrief and evaluate live force-on-force training from squad to brigade level. CATS Metrix provides automated operator support to evaluate defined goals, doctrines and tactics during a live exercise, resulting in an AAR with feedback to the exercise unit.

a sophisticated software product for exercise control (EXCON) and after action review (AAR) used by operators and instructors to plan, conduct, control, monitor, record, debrief and evaluate live force-on-force training from squad to brigade level. CATS Metrix provides automated operator support to evaluate defined goals, doctrines and tactics during a live exercise, resulting in an AAR with feedback to the exercise unit. NEXUS Analytics: NEXUS Analytics is a modular system that collects and synthesizes data from existing systems. It provides a data-backed understanding of soldier/unit readiness enabling forces to conduct short, medium and long-term learning to enhance their combat capabilities.

NEXUS Analytics is a modular system that collects and synthesizes data from existing systems. It provides a data-backed understanding of soldier/unit readiness enabling forces to conduct short, medium and long-term learning to enhance their combat capabilities. EXONAUT® Software Suite: The EXONAUT software suite, developed by Cubic's strategic partner 4C Strategies, enables planning, scheduling, event management, observations, trends analysis and compliance/evaluation of training activities. EXONAUT is complemented at the lowest tactical levels by data analysis tools employing algorithms for 'Maintenance of Momentum,' heat mapping for casualties and spider graph tracking for information flows through the tactical echelon.

Cubic Mission Solutions will highlight the following solutions:

GATR 2.4-meter Satellite Antenna: The GATR 2.4-meter delivers tremendous advantages over rigid satellite dishes. Incorporating an inflatable radome design and flexible parabolic reflector mounted on its equator, the complete system packs neatly into as few as two airline-checkable cases, each weighing less than 100 pounds. The result is an 80-percent reduction in pack-out weight and volume compared to deployable rigid antennas and it can be set up in less than 30 minutes.

The GATR 2.4-meter delivers tremendous advantages over rigid satellite dishes. Incorporating an inflatable radome design and flexible parabolic reflector mounted on its equator, the complete system packs neatly into as few as two airline-checkable cases, each weighing less than 100 pounds. The result is an 80-percent reduction in pack-out weight and volume compared to deployable rigid antennas and it can be set up in less than 30 minutes. GATR FLEX ® : GATR FLEX is an ultra-portable 0.75-meter satellite communications antenna. Featuring a foldable, seamless parabolic reflector, it weighs less than 20 pounds, is airline carry-on compliant and assembles in under two minutes.

GATR FLEX is an ultra-portable 0.75-meter satellite communications antenna. Featuring a foldable, seamless parabolic reflector, it weighs less than 20 pounds, is airline carry-on compliant and assembles in under two minutes. Zeus Suite: The Zeus Suite is an integrated, flexible and rapid deployable solution providing combat elements and emergency management teams enhanced C4ISR and situational awareness. The Zeus Suite ensures that tactical edge command and control have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence in a multi-domain environment.

Visit Cubic at booth #L15 at the Sheraton Waikiki. For more information, visit Cubic's event page or follow Cubic Global Defense at @CubicDefense and Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS on Twitter. Join the social conversation with #LANPAC.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

