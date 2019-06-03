Cubic to Share Industry Insight on MaaS Market Governance

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems' (CTS) Director of Strategy Andy Taylor, will address the roles of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ecosystem players and ways to address the issues surrounding MaaS market governance at ITS European Congress. Taking place June 3-6 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, the conference is one of the largest events focused on smart mobility and the digitalization of transport. It is part of the bigger cluster of ITS Congresses organized by ERTICO – ITS Europe.

"MaaS is understood as a vision of mobility where travel occurs through a combination of public, private and shared transportation modes," said Andy Taylor, director of strategy, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Public transit is the backbone of mobility and plays a crucial role when it comes to MaaS governance. I look forward to discussing different governance ideas with industry peers and addressing the roles of these ecosystem players."

Taylor will participate in the following panel session taking place at the Evoluon Congress Centre:

Not Every MaaS Will Save the World – Bringing Together Authority and Industry Perspective

Date/Time: June, 5 2019; 1 to 2 p.m. (local time)

Location: Jupiter

Additionally, communicating about ITS to the public can be a challenge for public sector transport authorities, central government departments as well as the private sector. Krishna Desai, CTS marketing manager, will be presenting on strategies for communicating the benefits and functionalities of ITS to non-experts. Desai will present:

ITS for Dummies

Date/Time: June 3, 2019; 3 to 4 p.m. (local time)

Location: Castor

