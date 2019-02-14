Cubic to Showcase Comprehensive Training Solutions for Mission Readiness at IDEX 2019

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division will be showcasing its innovative multi-domain and tactical training solutions at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX). IDEX is the premier international defense exhibition and conference for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, demonstrating the latest technologies across land, sea and air. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), IDEX brings together government officials, industry and armed forces throughout the region for a five-day exhibition and conference taking place February 17–21.

"We are thrilled to be exhibiting our industry-leading capabilities at IDEX this year," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. "Our realistic, mission-centered training solutions accelerate learning proficiency and prepare our warfighters for the multi-domain battlespace. Whether its air, ground or air and ground integration, we look forward to demonstrating how our world-class technologies improve operational readiness for our UAE customers."

Cubic will be showcasing the following capabilities at booth 02-A10 in the USA Security and Defense Pavilion, organized by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA):

Air Combat Training: Cubic is the world's leading provider of ACMI systems and will have a model of the P5CTS ACMI system on display along with interactive demonstrations. The P5CTS is used globally in 17 countries and 30 ranges including the UAE, Oman , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. It is the standard force-on-force training systems for pilots worldwide.

Instrumented Live and Synthetic Training: Cubic provides live ground combat maneuver training solutions and will be showing the integration between air and ground training. Cubic's systems allow troops to "train as they fight" in a realistic battlefield environment to sustain and improve their advanced tactical engagement skills against an opposing force.

Live, Virtual and Constructive Training: Cubic's LVC Advanced Training Environment (ATE) has been delivered to operational fighter cockpits and demonstrated during live force exercise scenarios (LFE). Cubic's ATE provides industry-leading technology that minimizes training artificialities and supports the operators preferred plan, brief, execution, debrief and analysis cycle from individual to LFE scenarios.

Range Design and Live Fire Training: Through Emirates Training Technology (ETT), a Tawazun approved Offset Company and joint venture between Cubic and Emirates Defence Technology (EDT), we deliver complete range design solutions and simulation systems for military, law enforcement, special forces and security training centers. ETT will be displaying a model of the modular QuickRange ® Indoor Live Fire Range.

PRISim Suite ® : ETT's PRISim firearms simulator provides an immersive training environment using interactive video scenarios, allowing trainees to experience stress, fear and threats from virtual actors on screen. This creates a safe, effective and realistic learning environment for law enforcement, military and security professionals.

Integrated Indirect Fire Training Systems: Cubic provides live force-on-force ground training solutions for mission rehearsal exercises with the Artillery Mission Training System. Cubic's system enables both individual and collective training, bridging the gap between theoretical drills and live firing as well as enabling artillery units to realistically train as part of live instrumented force-on-force engagement training.

For more information visit Cubic's events page or follow Cubic Global Defense @CubicDefense. Join the social conversation surrounding IDEX with #IDEX2019.

