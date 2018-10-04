Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR and Readiness Solutions at AUSA 2018

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business divisions will demonstrate expeditionary Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and advanced training solutions at the AUSA 2018 Annual Meeting & Exposition. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the annual meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, providing military and industry professionals with access to networking opportunities, informative presentations and a technology exhibition.

"At Cubic we provide effective solutions that deliver to the point of need," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "AUSA is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how our complete expeditionary C4ISR solutions can offer operational advantages for our customers at the tactical edge."

Cubic Mission Solutions will demonstrate expeditionary communications solutions from its GATR, DTECH, TeraLogics, Cross-Domain (XD), Vocality, MotionDSP and ISR Services product lines that support:

Expeditionary protected satellite and troposcatter communications;

Real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation;

Tactical secure cloud computing;

C4ISR mission command;

Protected wideband data links; and

ISR services.

"As readiness becomes increasingly more important, we are committed to delivering the critical training solutions necessary for our warfighters as they prepare to face new and emerging threats," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. "We look forward to showcasing our technologies that will accelerate training proficiency and prepare our warfighters for the multi-domain battlespace."

Cubic Global Defense will showcase the following training capabilities:

Next-Generation Exercise Control (EXCON) and After-Action Review (AAR): An integrated solution with Cubic's Exercise Control (EXCON) product, CATS Metrix ™ , and Exonaut ® (partner 4C Strategies' training readiness management system) to support live training exercises and events for brigade level and below.

An integrated solution with Cubic's Exercise Control (EXCON) product, CATS Metrix , and Exonaut (partner 4C Strategies' training readiness management system) to support live training exercises and events for brigade level and below. Live/Virtual Convergence: Utilization of live and virtual weapons with next-generation tracking technologies, such as geo-pairing and optical tracking, for the synthetic training environment.

Visit Cubic at booth #8826 in Hall D at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Follow Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS and Cubic Global Defense @CubicDefense on Twitter and join the social conversation with #AUSA2018.

About Cubic Corporation:

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

