Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at MilCIS 2018

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions business division will demonstrate expeditionary Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at the 2018 Military Communication and Information System Conference (MilCIS) in Canberra, Australia. Taking place November 13–15, MilCIS is the only Australian conference that focuses strategically on the crucial technologies, products as well as systems and services associated with military communications and information systems.

"Cubic's expeditionary C4ISR capabilities provide operational advantages for our customers at the tactical edge," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our solutions are interoperable, modular and deployable to enable mobility and improve resiliency in communications. We look forward to the opportunity to showcase our capabilities to the Australian Defence Force."

Cubic will demonstrate the following solutions at booths #35/36 on the exhibition floor of the National Convention Centre:

Atlas Strike: The Atlas Strike platform is an integrated and flexible software-defined C4ISR solution, which provides combat elements with the tools to enable precision targeting, strike and enhanced situational awareness. With the Unified Video server at its core, the Atlas Strike platform increases performance, reduces resourcing needs and decreases satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.

Secure Networking Solutions: The DTECH M3X product family boasts the industry's lowest size, weight and power (SWaP), allowing users to operate in austere environments, with ruggedized modules consisting of a network switch, router, application server and smart battery power.

Satellite Communications (SATCOM): Cubic's GATR 1.2-meter inflatable, ultra-portable SATCOM and networking systems enable superior performance to rigid deployable products of similar pack-out volume and weight. The GATR system is also available in 2.4-and 4-meter sizes with up to 85 percent reduction in SWaP.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

