Cubic to Showcase Multi-Domain LVC Advanced Training Environment for Fighter Pilots at International Paris Air Show 2019

"For nearly five decades, Cubic has continued to revolutionize air combat training to benefit the United States and our allied nations. Today, we are the only provider of fourth and fifth generation fielded interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training solutions," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense.

"In fact, Cubic stands alone as the only company that has flown Secure/Joint ACMI/LVC and built a true multi-domain hardware and software infrastructure that has been tested and proven in operational fighter cockpits. Our Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment is a must see this year at Le Bourget," added Knowles.

Cubic will highlight the following solutions at the Le Bourget Airport in the U.S. Partnership Pavilion Hall 3, stand #3-E161:

Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment : Cubic's ACMI/LVC Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment coherently links air and ground platforms and sensors with virtual and constructive entities in a secure and tailorable environment. Cubic's Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment is a family of systems that replicate real-world attributes, enabling the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to support increased proficiency and overall mission readiness.

: Cubic's ACMI/LVC Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment coherently links air and ground platforms and sensors with virtual and constructive entities in a secure and tailorable environment. Cubic's Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment is a family of systems that replicate real-world attributes, enabling the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to support increased proficiency and overall mission readiness. Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS®): ICADS is an advanced Windows-based aircrew combat display and debrief software system that supports individual pilot, squadron-level or mass, live and debriefing operations. ICADS is highly portable and operates with air combat training systems on a fixed range or in the range-less/autonomous mode. Utilizing ICADS and the P5CTS Live Monitor capability, Range Training Officers can reduce risk, coordinate with pilots in real time, manage training objectives, and record data for playback at aircrew debriefs.

