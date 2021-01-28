CubiCasa Introduces CubiCasa 2.0 with total square footage, LiDAR and speech recognition support

"With the latest update, CubiCasa continues to redefine how floor plans are captured and created on mobile devices." Tweet this

Improved accuracy and stability

CubiCasa users with LiDAR devices (iPhone 12 Pro models, iPad 2020 Pro, select Android devices) will see an improvement in accuracy and scan stability after the update. Our rigorous testing indicates 3X accuracy improvement that consists of absolute measurement accuracy and measurement variance. In addition, LiDAR provides better position tracking, which in turn improves scan stability.

On-site room labeling with speech recognition

All iOS and Android users have access to new speech recognition room labeling features that allow users to label rooms while scanning. CubiCasa App's scan screen has a new microphone button that makes recording room labels on the go super easy. This will drastically reduce the need for a Quick Edit or post-delivery fix request.

5 beautiful themes for floor plans

Previously CubiCasa users have been able to customize the floor and wall color of the floor plans. With 2.0, we introduce 5 new floor plan themes; Elegant, Grayscale, Blueprint, Earth tones and Wet space to the theme catalog. And don't worry, you will still have the amazing option to fully customize your floor plan styles using the CubiCasa Exporter API.

Adaptive lighting for iOS devices

From the beginning, dark spaces such as storage rooms and attics have been problematic to scan and may have required an external light source to scan successfully. The New Adaptive Lighting feature will automatically switch on the built-in flash on iOS devices in dark spaces. No need to fear the dark any longer!

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is the market leader in mobile indoor capture and famous for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa provides technology for real estate professionals and is on a mission to bring floor plans to every real estate listing.

CubiCasa Inc.

