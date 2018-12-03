Cubic's Trafficware Expands Texas Manufacturing and Technology Center

"The build out of our technology center is the physical manifestation of the growth that we have had in the past few years and our plans for the future," said Jon Newhard, vice president and general manager of Trafficware, CTS. "We have a rich history in Sugar Land and the Houston metro area and are pleased to continue that tradition by growing our business and providing job opportunities for the local community. This expansion prepares us for continued growth as Smart Cities transportation infrastructure is deployed across North America."

"As we strengthen our NextCity® strategy, Trafficware's growth is extremely vital to helping us solve the challenges of urban congestion and improve mobility for travelers," said Matt Cole, president, CTS. "The expansion of Cubic's Trafficware facility will further support our growing portfolio of next-generation intelligent traffic solutions to meet the increasing demands of our customers."

Cubic's Trafficware was established in Sugar Land, Texas over 30 years ago. Through its three decades of growth, the organization's Manufacturing and Technology Center has grown to more than 115,000 square feet and includes a work force of more than 150 local employees.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 17. Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman and Sugar Land City Council members were in attendance.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

