Cubigo Partners with Zoom to Connect Seniors and Families

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubigo – a digital platform for senior living communities – today announced an integration with Zoom to keep families connected and residents engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. Cubigo is the first platform to integrate Zoom, which is now available to Cubigo's more than 35,000 global users. The integration not only facilitates video conferencing between residents and their families outside the community, but it also offers an option for programing directors to host virtual activities to fight loneliness.

A resident in a retirement community uses Cubigo to fight loneliness Cubigo is available on any computer, operating system, or smart device

"More than ever we need to be creative and innovative in how technology can help and support senior living communities' processes and connectivity," said Geert Houben, Cubigo CEO. "Technology is definitely not the solution to solve everything, but if used well it can be a great help."

With most senior communities on lockdown across the globe, preplanned daily activities have been minimized; staff members are using their own smartphones to facilitate video calls between families; and there is an increased difficulty in connecting senior residents with health care professionals.

"We are hearing first-hand the current challenges in senior living communities, so we have strategically created a seamless experience that allows residents to go from social connectivity to family visit to more healthcare-oriented conversations with caregivers. For the staff, Cubigo is a much needed one-stop-shop in their hectic, stressful work days," said Houben.

After announcing in early April that it would be offering free services to any community affected by the novel coronavirus, a significant number of communities and organizations are implementing Cubigo's platform. Cubigo is now training staff and residents remotely, and new communities can be operational within 24 hours.

"User adoption has been a true testament to the ease of use of Cubigo," said Arnoldo Marquez, director of Information Technology at Southminster, a retirement community in Charlotte, N.C. Southminster launched Cubigo in early February, one week before its proactive lockdown, and it currently has almost 400 active users among residents, families, and staff. "I continue to hear from residents how happy they are with the new system and how thankful they are to have [Cubigo] ahead of the pandemic. The social aspect of the platform has allowed residents to lower their sense of isolation by staying informed of changes in our community, interact with each other, and stay engaged with various activities we can share with them virtually. In times like this, where most may feel disconnected, Cubigo provides our residents with a sense of connectedness."

Cubigo is the first fully-integrated senior living platform to focus on engagement, staff efficiency, and maintaining communication in a single environment. Founded in 2011, it has clients in the US, Canada, and across Europe. To learn more, visit www.cubigo.com.

