Cubii Ranked 77th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Cubii ranked No. 77 overall and No. 4 in the Electronics/ Hardware category on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list Tweet this

Founded in 2014 via a Kickstarter campaign, Cubii has helped over 600,000 individuals around the world stay active thanks to its popular, compact seated ellipticals and related accessories that cater to all ages, abilities and lifestyles.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175 percent to 106,508 percent from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450 percent.

Cubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com.

