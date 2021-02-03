CUBRID launches CUBRID 11, Open Source DBMS for OLTP

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUBRID is pleased to announce the release of CUBRID 11, the latest stable version of the CUBRID DB engine.

The CUBRID 11 focuses on performance improvement, new features adding, and security and convenience enhancement. In the meantime, CUBRID 11.0 license has been changed from GPL to Apache License 2.0, while CUBRID 10.2 or lower versions still adopt GPL v2 or higher license.

The main features of the newly released CUBRID 11 version are as follows:

Security Enhancement: By providing data encryption and packet encryption, CUBRID 11 improves security. This version prevents abnormal data loss by supporting table-based TDE (Transparent Data Encryption) and packet encryption between the driver and server.

Feature Enhancement: This version supports hash scan and improves the performances by up to 10 times in join query that could not perform index scans. By supporting the cache of search query results through hints, data change is minimal, and the performance of the workload with complex queries is maximized.

Administrator Convenience Enhancement: This version supports statement-based replication through hints on the HA environment, improving the replication time when deleting and updating a large amount of data. By separating the Java SP server from the DB server, the influence of the DB server is minimized from the start/stop of the Java SP server. In addition, the DDL audit function is provided so that DDL change can be tracked.

SQL Extension: This version extends various useful SQL functions such as RVC (Row Value Constructor) and REGEXP functions.

Along with features and performance enhancement, this new version has also expanded the license openness by changing the DB engine license to Apache license 2.0. Developers and users can use the CUBRID source code without any restrictions through this license change. CUBRID is looking forward to improving their product performance and strengthening their market competitiveness with the open source culture's value and philosophy persistently.

CUBRID 11.0 is available to download at www.cubrid.org/downloads.

About CUBRID

With the value of openness, sharing and participation, CUBRID is an open source DBMS company that provides massive data processing capacity and management convenience while assuring high performance, stability, scalability, and high availability.

Since the relational DBMS CUBRID had changed to open-source software in 2008, it has accumulated more than 300,000 downloads globally; 1,200 DB instances have been in services in more than 800 systems. For more information, please visit https://www.cubrid.org/.

SOURCE CUBRID