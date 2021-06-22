CUbroadcast, Finopotamus Partner to Strengthen Tech Coverage for Credit Unions

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUbroadcast, the credit union industry's leading video talk show, and Finopotamus, the only online magazine providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced a partnership created to bolster the amount and quality of technology coverage for credit unions across North America.

"CUbroadcast is honored to partner with the fine gents from Finopotamus to enhance the coverage of financial technology for credit unions today," said CUbroadcast founder/host Mike Lawson. "A majority of our interviews revolve around technology for credit unions in some form, so it makes sense to partner with some of the best tech content creators in our industry. John, Roy and W.B. have a true passion for technology and credit unions that's hard to beat. Very excited to team up with them to help credit unions stay educated in this area -- ultimately enabling them to provide the best solutions to their members."

"Technology coverage for credit unions has dwindled significantly over the past few years. That's why we created Finopotamus," said Finopotamus co-founder John San Filippo. "I've known Mike for 25-plus years. His deep understanding of CU technology and his ability to attract and interview the true luminaries of the industry are second to none. I'm very excited about what we're going to be able to accomplish together."

The first phase of the partnership involves simple content sharing – Finopotamus posting CUbroadcast videos on its site and CUbroadcast posting Finopotamus articles on its site – but both organizations are committed to expanding the relationship and thereby expanding the services they're able to offer to help credit unions stay ahead of the technology curve.

About CUbroadcast

CUbroadcast is a video talk show for credit unions that started in 2010. It is a daily broadcast of informative and educational video interviews that address today's credit union issues, trends, and events with industry leaders, innovators, and advocates. For more information, visit www.cubroadcast.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit www.finopotamus.com and follow Finopotamus on LinkedIn.

