Cucalorus shares early films for 26th annual festival

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 -- The wildly reimagined Cucalorus Film Festival is proud to announce its first round of cinematic selections that range from insane and confusing to uplifting and hilarious. The festival comes to you this year through a series of Drive-in experiences at the Curbside Cinema at UNCW combined with a hefty schedule of online screenings and late-night performances. Passes go on sale today and include an all-access online pass for only $50.

Headlining the bold group of early selections is Mo Scarpelli's mesmerizing documentary "El Father Plays Himself." Scarpelli skillfully upends traditional doc format as she follows a young filmmaker making a feature about his boozy father's tumultuous life in the Venezualan Amazon. As the title suggests, the filmmaker casts his father to play his father.

SXSW selection "Best Summer Ever" is a delightfully original take on a teen musical with eight original songs and a fully integrated cast and crew with and without disabilities, including Wilmington's own Jeremy Vest as the high school mascot. Local filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen come back home after an impressive festival run, despite the pandemic, with their loving family drama "Drought," about an autistic teen who steals the family ice-cream truck with his sisters to chase the storm of the year.

Following up on the festival's equity commitments, out of the 35 early selections 23 of the films are directed by people of color and there are 19 female directors, 14 male directors, 2 non-binary, 2 two-spirit, 1 trans-woman, and 1 trans-man. Standout shorts include Stephanie Diane Ford's magical film "Black Baptism" and Danielle Deadwyler's hauntingly emotional dance film "CHOR(E)S."

Additional films will be announced next week along with the full schedule of Drive-ins and virtual events including live performances, community conversations, and get-togethers.

Early Selections for Cucalorus 26 Include:

Narrative Feature Films

Best Summer Ever directed by Michael Parks Randa & Lauren Smitelli

Drought directed by Hannah Black & Megan Petersen

Freeland directed by Kate McLean, Mario Furloni

Inspector Ike directed by Graham Mason

Documentary Feature Films

Belly of the Beast directed by Erika Cohn

El Father Plays Himself directed by Mo Scarpelli

Stories I Didn't Know directed by Melody Gilbert, Rita Davern

The Chasing of a Great Movie directed by Jennifer Sharp

Short Films

A Syrian Woman directed by Khawla Al Hammouri, Louis Karim Sayad DeCaprio

Assholes directed by Jonny Look

Augustus directed by Jon Alston

Beneath the Earth directed by Joseph Rucker II

Brother directed by Ya'Ke

Chor(e)s directed by Danielle Deadwyler

Don't Be a Sucka directed by A.J. Riggins

Fitness! Or a story about Sweat directed by Kana Hatakeyama

Future Ancestor directed by Josue Rivas

Heart Tick Kaboom directed by Grace Kim & Ty Lance West

I'm Free Now, You Are Free directed by Ash Goh Hua

Kapaemahu directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer & Joe WIlson

Kindred Kings directed by Trey Gray

Liminal directed by Daniel Abramovici

Little Chief directed by Erica Tremblay

Must Love Pie directed by Patrick Clement

Pink, White & Blue directed by Ash Malone

Schroon Lake directed by Eryka Dellenbach

Second Seed directed by Baye & Asa

Sin Cielo directed by Jianna Maarten

Tamales y Tunas directed by Lucía Archila Escobar

Tbh: u cute directed by Bailey James

The Black Baptism directed by Stephanie Diane Ford

The Rougarou directed by Lorraine Caffery

Tides directed by Andre Silva

Trudie's Goose directed by C. Lily Ericsson, Cheri Gaulke, Samara Hutman, Liran Kapel

Two Little Boys directed by Farbod Khoshtinat

Weekend directed by Ario Motevaghe

When the Waters Get Deep directed by Kelly Whalen

Click here for a sneak peak at the festival poster and find all festival information at cucalorus.org .

The Cucalorus Film Festival is sponsored by the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, National Endowment for the Arts, and North Carolina Arts Council.

