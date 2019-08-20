CUDDLY Debuts CBD Box For Pets And Their Parents

When CUDDLY entered the scene in 2014, roughly 3 million companion animals were being euthanized every year in the U.S., mainly because of health and temperament issues. Since that time, CUDDLY's mission has been to relieve the financial burden of medical bills, training, and other necessities that force animal rescues to make heartbreaking decisions.

"This CBD box offers more than just products, it offers hope,'' said Bridget Bowhay, the Director of eCommerce Partnerships at CUDDLY. "Many of these pets have gone through terrible circumstances and the stress associated with this plays a role in their health, disposition, and ultimately their chances of survival."

The 'Time to Paws' gift box includes a variety of CBD products including sprays, drops and balms, to help pets and their human counterpart relax. These could be used during anxious moments of separation and holidays, or as part of a pet's everyday health care routine. For pets, the box features products including Lavender Bath Bomb by Kush Queen and yummy CBD Pet Travel Sprays.

"When I met the team at CUDDLY, I knew our missions aligned," said Kim Kovacs, MyJane's Founder and President. "So much focus has been placed on nutrition for pets, but being able to take a step beyond that to ensure holistic wellness means the whole family, including our four-legged kids, can thrive."

About CUDDLY

CUDDLY is a for-good startup, supporting more than 1,300 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The company seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and donations. CUDDLY also provides business tools, namely fundraising, marketing, and a valuable community, to animal focused non-profits so that they can fulfill their potential and continue to do good. For more information, please visit cuddly.com .

About MyJane

Created by women for women, MyJane, a subsidiary of ManifestSeven , is a technology company and wellness community designed to empower women to feel better. Its mission is to demystify the cannabis experience for women through education and awareness and by offering the first premium, curated cannabis experience in a box - tailored to meet women's individual needs, meet the needs of their loved ones, and address their most-cited wellness concerns. To learn more and become a member, visit myjane.com .

