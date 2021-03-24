Cue Health Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue"), a healthcare technology company, today announced three leadership additions to its executive management team. John Gallagher has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer; Erica Palsis as General Counsel; and Dena Cook as Chief Communications Officer.

"John, Erica and Dena all have played key roles building world-class healthcare, consumer, and technology organizations," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue. "Our mission is to make diagnostic testing more accessible through a connected healthcare delivery ecosystem. The addition of John, Erica and Dena to our leadership team strengthens our ability to do just that."

Gallagher joins Cue from multinational medical technology company, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), where he served as CFO of its Medical Segment and Treasurer. Upon joining BD in 2012, Gallagher was named Corporate Treasurer, a role he held throughout his tenure there. He also had responsibility for corporate finance, including FP&A and was Controller/Chief Accounting Officer during two transformative acquisitions. Prior to BD, he served in various finance leadership roles at GE, Ford Motor Company and Visteon.

Palsis joins Cue from digital health company Livongo, where she served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Privacy Officer, until it was acquired by virtual healthcare provider Teladoc in October 2020. At Livongo, she led the company's legal, privacy, compliance and regulatory affairs/quality management efforts, and advised the Board and executive management on governance, mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracting, employment, litigation, privacy and intellectual property matters. Prior to Livongo, Palsis spent seven years at Allscripts, a leader in healthcare information technology solutions, where she served as Corporate Counsel.

Prior to joining Cue, Cook served as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Communication at Mattel, overseeing the company's worldwide communications, financial communications, brand PR, internal communications and corporate social impact initiatives. She also previously served as Partner and Chief Communications Officer at Reinvent Capital. Prior to Mattel, Cook spent 14 years as CEO of Brew, an international communications firm, focused on consumer technology, consumer health tech and enterprise technology clients. Prior to this, she served as a Senior Vice President at Zeno Group where she advised clients in a variety of industries.

Earlier this month, Cue announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Cue's COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use, making it the first molecular diagnostic test available to consumers without a prescription. Cue previously received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA in June 2020 for its COVID-19 test to be used in clinical and point of care settings. Under a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Cue's COVID-19 test is being deployed across 10 states in a range of clinical and point of care settings, including K-12 schools, essential businesses, nursing homes and other congregate care facilities, hospitals, physicians' offices, dental clinics and more.

About the Cue Health Monitoring System

The Cue Health Monitoring System is a portable, compact, connected diagnostic platform that provides the power of lab-quality molecular testing at point-of-care, when and where it is needed the most. The Cue Health Monitoring system works with the Cue Test Cartridge, the Cue Sample Wand, and the Cue Health App to convert test samples into accurate digital results. The Cue Test Cartridge is a single-use, self-contained, high-sensitivity molecular assay. The Cue Sample Wand is a lower nasal swab supplied with the Cue Test Cartridge. The reusable, battery-operated Cue Cartridge Reader runs the Cue Test Cartridge and communicates results directly to the Cue Health App in about 20 minutes via a mobile smart device. The Cue Health App on the user's mobile smart device is the interface for test information, instructions, and display of the test results.

About Cue

Cue is an ISO 13485-certified company focused on developing and manufacturing professional and consumer medical diagnostic products that can be used in clinical or at-home settings. Cue's mission is to create tools that empower healthcare providers and consumers by increasing their access to actionable health data. Cue's first product, the Cue Health Monitoring System with the Cue COVID-19 Test Cartridge, is a platform that provides diagnostic information to clinicians and patients seeking to benefit from a connected healthcare delivery ecosystem.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an EUA. These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

