CuePath Innovation Expands Contactless Medication Adherence Services with Hero Home Care Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CuePath Innovation Ltd ("CuePath", or "the Company") announced today that the Company has signed a service agreement ("the Agreement") with Hero Home Care, a British Columbia-based at-home care provider for seniors and chronic health patients. The Agreement makes CuePath's Medication Adherence as a Service a standard offering for Hero Home Care's growing client population in need of a simple, effective, and affordable solution to managing complex medication regimes at home.

Through this Agreement, CuePath and Hero Home Care will deploy cutting edge smart packaging technology with data analytics to serve a vulnerable population of at-home patients using their existing pharmacy blister packs. No change in behaviour is required allowing for easy adoption of this service.

"This is a very timely and necessary partnership as it will allow us to more safely care for vulnerable seniors living at home throughout this pandemic", said Danny Birch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hero Home Care. "CuePath's easy-to-use and in-expensive smart blister packs combined with a 24/7 monitoring service will allow us to manage our clients' medications and daily routines remotely, helping keep seniors safe and healthy in their own homes. This technology will also allow us to reach seniors living in remote communities where there is a significant lack of caregivers to provide the care they need."

"Our Agreement with Hero Home Care represents a Made-in-BC solution to the global challenge of supporting people through this pandemic in the safest place they can be - at home" said Ken Piaggio, CEO of CuePath Innovation. "Our CueCare Plus™ Medication Adherence Service has shown value to both Canadian and US-based Home Care Agencies, and we now have significant interest from a number of large players in both markets. To meet our short-term manufacturing scale-up needs, we plan to announce a Series A growth-stage financing round in Q2 2021."

About CuePath

CuePath is a Vancouver-based company providing real-time Medication-Adherence-as-a-Service (MAAS) to North American Home Care Agencies and their patients. CueCare Plus™ detects and helps resolve prescription medication adherence problems before they start, reducing the need for health care workers to provide in-person medication adherence services. CuePath's proprietary printed electronic sticker is easy for pharmacists to apply to the back of conventional prescription drug blister packaging. Along with a low-cost plug-and-play internet gateway, the CuePack™ reminds patients who take their medication late, at the wrong time, or who forget altogether, first electronically by our reminder alert system, and then by our CueCall™ in-person call. Home Care Agencies receive weekly medication adherence reports on each patient and can prioritize providing additional home care support services accordingly.

www.cuepath.com

About Hero Home Care

Hero Home Care is a Canadian owned and operated home care business servicing communities throughout Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. What started over a decade ago with two people trying to find care for their loved ones has evolved into one of Vancouver's most trusted home care agencies delivering over 1,000,000 hours of in-home care. Hero Home Care provides personalized home care solutions that can range from only a few hours a week to as many as 24 hours per day. To learn more about Hero Home Care or to arrange a free in-home Care Consult visit their website at www.herohomecare.ca or give them a call at 1-888-988-9913.

Danny Birch

Managing Partner

Hero Home Care

www.herohomecare.ca

CuePath Innovation

Ken Piaggio

CEO

SOURCE Thompson Planning Group