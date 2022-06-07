Cufflinks Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 02:20 ET
Increasing demand for different types of cufflinks among millennials will be one of the key trends in the cufflinks market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cufflinks market is a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the cufflinks market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Product
|
Premium cufflinks and mass cufflinks
|
Distribution channel
|
Monobrand stores, DHS, online retail, and others
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cufflinks Market?
The growth of the cufflinks market will be driven by the increasing growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers. Online retailing offers advantages such as convenience, easy returns, and discounts. The increasing use of the Internet and smartphones has led to a rise in the demand for cufflinks online. Online retail stores increase the visibility of cufflinks and provide descriptions and reviews about products.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cufflinks a Market?
The increasing demand for different types of cufflinks among millennials is a key trend in the market. The changing lifestyles and the prevalence of social media have increased interest in cufflinks. Hence, manufacturers of cufflinks are launching new products with innovative designs. They are targeting the millennial population and are coming out with different customized products and marketing campaigns.
Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cufflinks Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cufflinks market include Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The cufflinks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, and brand to compete in the market. The market is expected to experience a sizable rise in production capacity during the forecast period as competitors are focusing on expanding their presence in traditionally low penetrated markets.
Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?
Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!
Related Reports
Online Jewelry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Luxury Watch Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Cufflinks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.40
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Valve chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market.
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Product overview by Vendors
- Exhibit 19: Premium cufflinks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Mass cufflinks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 24: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Monobrand stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: DHS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 47: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Armenta Collection
- Exhibit 55: Armenta Collection - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Armenta Collection - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Armenta Collection - Key offerings
- 11.4 Burberry Group Plc
- Exhibit 58: Burberry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Burberry Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cartier International AG
- Exhibit 63: Cartier International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Cartier International AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Cartier International AG - Key offerings
- 11.6 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: CHANEL Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Dolce & Gabbana Srl
- Exhibit 69: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Key offerings
- 11.8 Giorgio Armani Spa
- Exhibit 72: Giorgio Armani Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Giorgio Armani Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Giorgio Armani Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Giorgio Armani Spa - Key offerings
- 11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Exhibit 76: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview
- Exhibit 77: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton – Key news
- Exhibit 79: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus
- 11.10 Mont Blanc Group AB
- Exhibit 81: Mont Blanc Group AB - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Mont Blanc Group AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Mont Blanc Group AB - Key offerings
- 11.11 Paul Smith Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: Paul Smith Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Paul Smith Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Paul Smith Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Tiffany & Co.
- Exhibit 87: Tiffany & Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Tiffany & Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Tiffany & Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Tiffany & Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Tiffany & Co. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article