CUI Global Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET

TUALATIN, Ore., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) today announced that it will issue the financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT). To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 9779396. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the CUI Global website.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until May 31, 2019. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 9779396. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

In addition, the company announced that it filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today that provides the company a 5-day extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2019 to May 15, 2019. The extension allows for CUI Global to finalize other disclosures in the Form 10-Q for pending corporate developments unrelated to the company's financial statements.

