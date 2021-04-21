Cuisine Solutions Inc. Announces Thomas Donohoe as New Chief Marketing Officer

A true global authority in performance digital marketing, Donohoe has executed three successful business exits and, for the last 11 years, has served as the CEO of Level Agency, a performance marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Pittsburgh that was ranked #190 on the Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies. Donohoe sold the agency to Level colleagues Patrick Van Gorder and Patrick Patterson in March 2021.

As the new CMO of Cuisine Solutions, Donohoe will be the global lead across all marketing campaigns, ensuring that the brand continues to amplify their voice as innovators in the elite culinary space, providing unparalleled expertise in the art and science of sous vide. He is committed to furthering the global brand's recognition and building on Cuisine Solutions already sterling reputation through thoughtful and strategic advertising, targeted public relations campaigns and a premier focus on business development with current and future B2B global partners.

"I am thrilled to be starting my next chapter with such a prestigious company that has made such a significant mark on the culinary industry," said Donohoe. "I'm looking forward to working with the Cuisine Solutions executive team and the amazing sales and marketing teams to provide my insight into how we can strengthen our brand's truth in leadership and excellence and thrive in the ever-evolving marketing ecosystem."

Donohoe has been nationally recognized as an expert in digital performance marketing and has received many accolades including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Diamond Award for Outstanding CEOs, a lifetime member of YPO, among other accomplishments. He served as a Marketing and Technology Expert on TD Ameritrade Network at NASDAQ Studios and has been featured in articles on Inc.com, Forbes, and Business Insider, among others.

Finally, as an accomplished writer, Donohoe penned The CEO's Digital Marketing Playbook, a 2019 bestseller that has become one of the core manuals for 21st Century performance digital advertising that received mass acclaim including being the Best Marketing Book of 2019 by the Globe and Mail and Best Seller in Amazon in the category.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com/.

