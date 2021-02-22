Cuisine Solutions San Antonio Sous Vide Processing Facility Named Sustainable Plant of the Year

"It is an honor to be named Food Engineering Magazine's Sustainable Plant of the Year. Our team has created a facility that will be a true benchmark for manufacturing facilities worldwide. We feel sustainability should be placed at the forefront of all facilities development plans and are thrilled to lead the charge," said Cuisine Solutions Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain.

The largest plant to participate in San Antonio's Big Sun Community program, the facility features a 300-space parking lot, shaded by solar panels and available for purchase by San Antonio residents. This renewable and clean energy is then sent to the local utility's grid and savings are credited to the resident's electric bill.

Water management was also of the utmost importance to Cuisine Solutions when constructing the plant, so the team constructed parking area bioswales to assist with stormwater runoff. A water recycling program was put into place allowing for water used in the sous vide cooking process to be sanitized and used again for future production batches. The building was also able to reduce potable water consumption by 30%, surpassing minimum code requirements.

Thinking towards the future and the ultimate growth of the plant, Cuisine Solutions has designed a bridge to be built into the structure that would allow for an adjacent plant to be built. Therefore, upon the time of expansion, Cuisine Solutions will be able to construct a 100,000 square-foot facility with an entire additional product line without interfering with the current plant's operations.

"The infrastructure for this growth — including vacuum pumps, water coolers, piping and structural steel — are already in place, allowing for simpler facilitation and execution of utility connections to additional equipment in the future," said Cuisine Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jean Pierre Guillaud.

Further information about Cuisine Solutions and the San Antonio Sous Vide Processing Facility can be found at www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

