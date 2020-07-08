CUJO AI Appoints Jeremy Otis as General Counsel

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, announced today the appointment of Jeremy Otis as General Counsel.

Jeremy has been an in-house lawyer for a number of leading Finnish security companies during his 25 years of practice in technology law in Finland and the US. Jeremy joins CUJO AI from Wärtsilä Marine, where he served as Legal Director for the Americas based in Fort Lauderdale. Jeremy is a US-trained attorney admitted to the bar in Maryland. He holds a Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law from the Georgetown University Law Center in addition to Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Arts degrees.

"I am excited to join CUJO AI as General Counsel to support its next growth phase. The development and pace of change in cybersecurity have never been faster. I am convinced that my experience and background will benefit our efforts and goals in our success journey. I am looking forward to working with highly skilled and experienced colleagues at the company," said Jeremy Otis, General Counsel at CUJO AI.

"We are happy to have Jeremy joining our company," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI. "His profound and wide experience in the corporate legal field will be of utmost importance to us in our growth journey. I am proud that we have recruited another top-professional to our skilled team and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

About CUJO AI

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting.

