CUJO AI Joins World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the leader in AI-powered Digital Life Protection services, announced today that it had joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, a select group of the world's most promising scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. CUJO AI will contribute to Global Innovators Community initiatives committed to improving the state of the world.

Global Innovators are selected by the Forum and must meet certain criteria. They are at the forefront of technological and business-model innovation and have the potential to make substantial long-term positive impact on business and society, in line with the Forum's mission.

"The World Economic Forum is happy to have CUJO AI join our Global Innovators community," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum, we look forward to what CUJO AI's expertise will add to our projects, dialogues, and platforms."

The World Economic Forum has created the invitation-only Global Innovators Community to ensure that the voices of leading companies have a seat at the table and bring future-focused perspectives to all aspects of the Forum work.

"By unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence forward-thinking companies are transforming the technology ecosystem," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI. "Being invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community signifies to our employees and partners, our dedication to driving change, and improvement of the current state of cybersecurity on a global scale. We look forward to contributing and bringing value to the Global Innovators Community, as we strongly believe that sharing our knowledge and expertise will have a positive impact on tomorrow's businesses and society."

In 2018, CUJO AI was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers. CUJO AI covers over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, and brings to the fixed network, mobile, and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end-users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. CUJO AI developed artificial intelligence models can safely detect data security threats, problematic content, or privacy breaking concerns that affect consumer and business networks, and block them before they can cause harm. The company's technology informs and protects all aspects of the user's online experience and delivers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-powered solutions to network operators and their customers. Today, CUJO AI covers the largest inventory of devices in the world and has the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting.

