CUJO AI Launches Incognito: AI-powered, Next-generation Privacy and Tracking Protection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, today announced the launch of Incognito , an AI-powered privacy and tracking protection solution. The CUJO AI Incognito solution will enable users to take control of their private information by automatically blocking tracking software that profiles them on the Internet.

CUJO AI Incognito leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) analysis, and real-time traffic classification to evaluate privacy threats in the data flow and then block elements of it to provide the best possible privacy protection. CUJO AI Incognito uses machine learning to analyze website requests and upstream responses, looking for third-party trackers like cookies, browser fingerprinting techniques and tracking ads. Incognito blocks these trackers in the broadband gateway and minimizes the personal information disclosed.

Network operators will be able to utilize Incognito to offer users privacy and ad-blocking services across all devices without end users having to install specialized software on their devices, as all blocking activity is performed on the operator's managed broadband or network-deployed gateway. With the CUJO AI Incognito privacy and tracking protection, online experiences become safer, faster and confidential, as usage behavior remains private.

"At CUJO AI our aim is to design and develop revolutionary Digital Life Protection solutions. Our team strives to improve and enrich connected experiences on a global scale. We have enhanced our product portfolio with the AI-powered Incognito solution to prove that users' connectivity can be safe, fast and most importantly confidential. This innovation is predicted to be in high demand since, for the first time, it allows users to take back control of their private information without the worry of hackers or private information leaks," explained Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI Incognito includes the following features:

Privacy Protection – Incognito detects and blocks activity trackers, advertising engines and third-party tracking scripts to provide a more private and safer app and browsing experience.

– Incognito detects and blocks activity trackers, advertising engines and third-party tracking scripts to provide a more private and safer app and browsing experience. Blocks Trackers Everywhere – Incognito works across all types of Internet browsing, including SSL-encrypted content, TVs, IoT devices and mobile apps.

– Incognito works across all types of Internet browsing, including SSL-encrypted content, TVs, IoT devices and mobile apps. No Endpoint Software Needed – Incognito provides network-level protection at the broadband or network-deployed gateway, meaning no software is needed on individual devices.

– Incognito provides network-level protection at the broadband or network-deployed gateway, meaning no software is needed on individual devices. Whitelisting – Incognito uses whitelists where it knows that sites won't work if tracking software is blocked, and it lets this traffic through.

– Incognito uses whitelists where it knows that sites won't work if tracking software is blocked, and it lets this traffic through. Constantly Updating – machine learning algorithms monitor, process and react to new tracking and advertising sites in real time, ensuring a constantly up-to-date service.

– machine learning algorithms monitor, process and react to new tracking and advertising sites in real time, ensuring a constantly up-to-date service. NSP Customizable – CUJO AI enables the NSP to choose which tracker types are blocked and to customize the whitelist sites for their user base.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services.

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital parenting.

