CUJO AI Platform Surpasses 325M Devices Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the cybersecurity and network intelligence software provider is now covering and securing the connected experiences for more than 325M devices. The company offers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-based solutions to network service providers and their customers. CUJO AI has been chosen by the major network operators Charter Communications and Comcast and other market leaders.

"Recent cyber attacks and data leaks have raised end-user awareness of cybersecurity issues. IoT adoption continues to grow, and the scale of potential attacks are increasing. Our survey data shows that end-users are becoming very skeptical about their ability to identify the threats or to protect themselves from them," highlights Santeri Kangas, CTO of CUJO AI.

According to CUJO AI survey, 44.2% of consumers rely on their internet service provider for protection, and 85.2% of respondents claim that cybercrime prevention should be a combined effort, led by internet service providers and end-users among other entities.

"CUJO AI cybersecurity solutions have been chosen by some of the world's largest network operators. Our technology helps network operators to double their NPS. We feel a responsibility to continue pioneering AI. We seek to offer new service opportunities, deliver the best in class software security solutions globally and ensure privacy, security, and trust in the connected experiences," explained Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

The CUJO AI platform includes personalized broadband through Advanced Device Identification, AI Security, Content Controls and Privacy solutions. CUJO AI analyzes vast amounts of local network data and then uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to power the features and protect the end users.

Recently the company announced its new President Andrea Peiro to further accelerate corporate growth and drive optimization of the product portfolio.

On the 25-28th of February Einaras von Gravrock together with CUJO AI President Andrea Peiro will be attending the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. Einaras von Gravrock will join the panel discussion: "Global challenge: collaboration, partnership, and co-creation."

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities.

Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value added services, covering: advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, and content access control.

CUJO AI is recognized as a Technology Pioneer 2018 by the World Economic Forum. In 2018, it was listed as a "Vendor to Watch" and a "Cool Vendor in IoT security" by Gartner. The company has won the Security Solution of the Year award at the 2018 Glotel Awards. More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com

