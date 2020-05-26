CUJO AI Recent Survey Reveals U.S. Internet Users' Expectations and Concerns Towards Privacy and Online Tracking

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the leader in AI-powered Digital Life Protection services, today released a new report titled "Consumer Privacy and Online Tracking Perceptions 2020", revealing Internet users' privacy concerns and expectations.

CUJO AI surveyed more than 4,500 Internet users across the United States to discover:

top online privacy concerns

what countermeasures the users know and apply

trending perceptions of privacy and online tracking

who should be responsible for protecting users' online privacy

The survey was designed to address key topics related to privacy and online tracking: known threats, means to fight them, diverse opinions toward tracking, and responsibility.

A staggering number of respondents, 65.1%, think that Internet service providers are in the position to protect them from unwanted tracking. Furthermore, when asked about who they would contact in case their private data was compromised, nearly half of all respondents (43.2% ) stated they would reach out to their Internet service provider.

Other findings from the report include:

Privacy Threats and Countermeasures

Digital life protection requires a systematic approach. The majority (74.3%) agree that privacy threats are becoming more common. However, 20% of the respondents took no action to ensure better privacy protection.

Addressing the broader concerns about privacy is more important than fighting particular threats. The survey shows that there is a lack of knowledge regarding tracking and that awareness is still relatively low; respondents worry about generalized threats twice as much (63.8% and 52.7%) compared to the more specific malicious techniques (32.3% and 19.9%).

Privacy and Online Tracking Perceptions

Users understand the benefits that some tracking might provide. Even though the majority see tracking as never beneficial (64.2%), almost a third of respondents believe it could be acceptable when used to protect them (28.2%).

Illegal use of data and unethical tracking are the major concerns. More than half of respondents (56%) worry about generalized threat-related concerns instead of the more practical issues that affect their browsing experience every day. Almost half (49.3%) expressed feeling like they're watched by advertising companies as a significant worry.

Responsibility Allocation

Internet users are not sure where to turn in case of privacy breaches. Should their private data be compromised, most respondents would contact the police (58.9%). The website that failed to ensure their tracking is safe would be the second choice of contact (47.5%), followed closely by consumer protection organizations (47.1%) and ISPs (43.2%).

The full Consumer Privacy and Online Tracking Perceptions 2020 report and additional content are available on the CUJO AI company website.

