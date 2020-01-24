Culinary Excitement Brews with the 'IncrEDIBLES' at Palm Bay Memory Care

The 'IncrEDIBLES' are a group of residents at Palm Bay Memory Care who have taken their love of cuisine a step further. The group meets to plan a meal, goes shopping for ingredients, then works together in prepping and preparing the meal. The 'IncrEDIBLES' dine together, privately enjoying conversation, memories and their personally prepared meal.

"We started the 'IncrEDIBLES' group to encourage our ladies to be creative in the kitchen, but we found from the beginning that even more gentlemen join than ladies," says Jill McCauley, Memory Care Director at Palm Bay Memory Care. "Our 'IncrEDIBLES' take the initiative to be independent, nostalgic, and socially involved, all critical elements in memory care. They are proud of what they make and pleased to share the experience."

Palm Bay Memory Care, operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. As part of Watercrest Senior Living's specialized memory care programming, residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For community information and tours, visit www.palmbaymemorycare.com or contact Michele Lyon at 321-574-6290.

Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. At Palm Bay Memory Care, associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group