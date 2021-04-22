Culinary Tourism Market to Grow by $ 31.42 bn in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the culinary tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 31.42 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The introduction of food trucks is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 31.42 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The increase in integrative culinary and cultural events is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the Europe market?
The Europe region will contribute to 31% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increase in integrative culinary and cultural events will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this culinary tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Culinary Tourism Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Domestic
- International
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The culinary tourism market report covers the following areas:
- Culinary Tourism Market Size
- Culinary Tourism Market Trends
- Culinary Tourism Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of food trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the culinary tourism market growth during the next few years.
Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist culinary tourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the culinary tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the culinary tourism market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of culinary tourism market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on type segments of market and recovery from pandemic
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- Classic Journeys
- G Adventures
- Gourmet On Tour Ltd.
- Greaves Travel Ltd.
- International Culinary Tours
- ITC Travel Group Ltd.
- The Travel Corp.
- Topdeck Travel Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
