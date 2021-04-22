Culinary Tourism Market to Grow by $ 31.42 bn in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio

Download Free sample report



Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The introduction of food trucks is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 31.42 bn .



Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd., are some of the major market participants.



The increase in integrative culinary and cultural events is one of the major factors driving the market.



The Europe region will contribute to 31% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increase in integrative culinary and cultural events will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this culinary tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Culinary Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic



International

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The culinary tourism market report covers the following areas:

Culinary Tourism Market Size

Culinary Tourism Market Trends

Culinary Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of food trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the culinary tourism market growth during the next few years.

Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist culinary tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the culinary tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the culinary tourism market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of culinary tourism market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on type segments of market and recovery from pandemic

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

G Adventures

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Greaves Travel Ltd.

International Culinary Tours

ITC Travel Group Ltd.

The Travel Corp.

Topdeck Travel Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

