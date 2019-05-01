Culinda and ecfirst Collaborate to Deliver Specialized Medical IoT Cybersecurity Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinda Inc., a medical IoT security company based in Irvine, CA, and ecfirst, a leading healthcare cybersecurity services firm, today announced the execution of an agreement to collaborate on Culinda's AI-based medical security solution for health systems and hospitals across the United States.

"I am pleased to announce that Culinda has chosen ECFIRST as a partner for cybersecurity solutions for all biomedical devices in hospitals across the United States," said Culinda co-founder and CEO, Sreekant Gotti.

With 15 to 20 connected medical devices in a typical hospital room, and an average of 6.2 vulnerabilities on each medical device, the risk to patients and the business is significant.

Consider the facts about the risk associated with medical devices found in the Medical Device Report, Cybersecurity Ventures, February 19, 2019:

The global market for medical device technologies is expected to exceed $674 billion by 2022. The U.S. represents around 40% of the global medical device market.

by 2022. The U.S. represents around 40% of the global medical device market. The number of IoT devices in a hospital can be more than twice the number of traditional networked devices, such as laptops and smartphones.

60% of medical devices are at the end-of-life stage, with no patches or upgrades available.

Biomedical devices in use by hospitals and other healthcare organizations average 20+ years of use per device, making them prime targets for hackers.

Gartner predicts that by 2020, more than 25% of cyber-attacks in healthcare delivery organizations involves the IoT.

"With deep expertise delivering HIPAA, NIST, and for the past few years HITRUST cyber solutions to healthcare organizations across the U.S., ECFIRST deepens its value to the industry by integrating Culinda's plug-n-play, machine learning based medical IoT security solution," said Ali Pabrai, ECFIRST chief executive. "Culinda's implementation automates the identification, categorization and prioritization of all risks and their associated vulnerabilities, thereby providing deeper capability for monitoring and managing cyber risk."

Getting Started

Request a demo of the Culinda AI-based solution to establish an asset inventory and identify associated vulnerabilities with each asset. Once the assessment is complete, ECFIRST and Culinda collaborate with you to establish a credible program to monitor and manage medical IoT devices actively. The assessment significantly reduces the risk to the business and improve patient safety capabilities.

Request a white paper on Culinda's medical IoT cybersecurity solution @ www.culinda.com

About Culinda, Inc.

Culinda secures medical IoT devices in hospitals with an Artificial Intelligence platform and security gateway which is fueled by experts in hospital operations, biomedical device manufacturing, and cybersecurity. Everything about your devices, their uses, in the areas which they are used and their connection to your network is Culinda's wheelhouse. This visibility enables Culinda to seamlessly monitor your biomedical devices to protect and intervene when needed. For additional information, visit www.culinda.com.

About ecfirst, Inc.

With over 20 years of deep healthcare experience, ecfirst delivers specialized compliance and cybersecurity services across the United States, and globally. ECFIRST, an authorized HITRUST assessor, enables organizations to address a multitude of standards such as NIST, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR. ECFIRST solutions include managed compliance, cyber assessments, and on-demand consulting. The bizSHIELD™ signature methodology supports a world-class suite of cybersecurity certification training programs including CHP, CSCS™, and CCSAsm. The TRACERsm cyber portal, complimentary, from ecfirst, provides a platform for cyber and compliance risk management. For more information, visit www.ecfirst.com.

