Culmen International Announces $15 Million Investment From Hale Capital Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culmen International, a leading provider of technical, logistics, and management services, announced a $15 million investment from Hale Capital Partners. With a growing base of 250 talented employees and experience operating in over 100 countries on six continents, Culmen supports U.S. Government agencies across the Departments of Defense, State, Energy, Justice and Homeland Security. They provide expertise, services, and technology solutions that contribute to the national security of the United States and support collaboration with international partners.

Martin M. Hale Jr., CEO & Portfolio Manager at Hale Capital, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Culmen International. Their mission focus on national security programs and expertise in international operations and technology development is a winning combination. They have a demonstrated track record of growth through both new business development and acquisitions, and they are well-positioned to build on that success. We look forward to supporting Culmen to achieve their goals."

"I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Hale Capital Partners as we embark on a meaningful new growth initiative," said Dan Berkon CEO of Culmen International. "HCP's resources and expertise will enable Culmen to optimize our expanded operations, resulting from new contract wins, and acquire new companies who fit within our mission focus, broaden our customer base, and complement the services and skills we bring to our valued clients."

Culmen International was advised by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, and Hale Capital Partners was advised by Holland and Knight.

About Hale Capital Partners

Hale Capital partners with talented entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable corporate transformations. Whether providing equity or debt in control or non-control situations, we serve as stewards for the ideas of extraordinary leaders as they seek to accelerate growth in public companies, divestitures, special situations and other lower middle-market companies. Founded in 2007, Hale's roadmap to success centers on a program of transformation— financial, cultural, and operational—developed from extensive academic work and two decades of investment expertise. This critical intellectual property helps our companies evolve, grow, and compete in an ever-shifting marketplace. To learn more about Hale Capital, visit halecapital.com.

About Culmen International

Culmen International is committed to enhancing international security, strengthening homeland defense, and optimizing government operations. We provide technical and management expertise, develop innovative technology solutions, and deliver logistics, training and language services worldwide. With experience in over 100 countries, Culmen supports our clients to accomplish critical missions in challenging environments.

