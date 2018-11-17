Culpeper Wood Preservers Announces New Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Division

CULPEPER, Va., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Culpeper Wood Preservers is proud to announce that Jim Dudley is joining the company as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Southern Division. Jim will be directly responsible for plants located in North and South Carolina. Those plants include Columbia, Orangeburg and Branchville South Carolina and Coleridge, Roanoke Rapids and Cove City North Carolina.

Jim is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and comes to Culpeper with 23 years of experience in the wood treating industry. Jim spent 5 years at Potomac Supply as an Account Manager, 14 years at Culpeper Wood Preservers as the Manager of the Fredericksburg facility and 4 years as President of Fortress Wood Products. Jim resides in Richmond, Virginia with his wife Lisa and he has three grown children. Jim enjoys hunting, fishing and spending quality time with family.

